Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.01 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $294,160.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

