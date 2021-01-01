DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $3.24 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $113,689.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00011034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00561847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00159836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00081968 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

