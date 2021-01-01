Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLVHF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.13. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $159.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

