Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLVHF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.13. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $159.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.