Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 136,291 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DELL opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $65,119,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after purchasing an additional 733,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.