Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.19 ($20.22).

ETR DEQ opened at €18.45 ($21.71) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €26.66 ($31.36). The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.62 and a 200-day moving average of €13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

