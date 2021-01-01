Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 5.4%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 8,794,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,977,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

