Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.40.

TSE DXT opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.55.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

