DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,209.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $140.34 or 0.00481970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $11,209.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.77 or 0.01987681 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 137,784 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

