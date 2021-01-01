Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) vs. Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Head to Head Survey

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $22.96 million 9.70 $10.58 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $7.24 million 0.21 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Royalty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diversified Royalty and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty -18.60% 8.03% 4.36% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

