DMarket Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $1.63 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

