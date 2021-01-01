Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6,179.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $496,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $210.30 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

