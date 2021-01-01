Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.99

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $332.99 and traded as high as $335.40. Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) shares last traded at $325.80, with a volume of 996,962 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.90.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) news, insider Natalia Barsegiyan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

