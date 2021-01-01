dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.00

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 160.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 519884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of £476.62 million and a P/E ratio of 47.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.67. dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, insider Michael K. O’Leary acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

About dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

