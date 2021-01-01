DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DOYU stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.12. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,239.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 285,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DouYu International by 30.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

