Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) Shares Down 1.6%

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €55.60 ($65.41) and last traded at €55.60 ($65.41). Approximately 3,603 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.50 ($66.47).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNL shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.50 ($80.59) price target on Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.89 and a 200-day moving average of €51.03. The firm has a market cap of $332.19 million and a P/E ratio of 38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

