DREP (DREP) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DREP token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and $518,896.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00130206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00557517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00161456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00300047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00049908 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

