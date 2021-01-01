Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

DBX stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,529 shares of company stock valued at $622,504. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481,935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dropbox by 26.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dropbox by 242.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

