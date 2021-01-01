DSLA Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $294,570.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $294,570.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00039588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00296044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.24 or 0.02036185 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.