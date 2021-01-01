Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 9.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 3,838,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,997,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $490.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.