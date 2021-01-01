Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.
NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23.
In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $4,137,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,871,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
