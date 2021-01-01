Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $4,137,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,871,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

