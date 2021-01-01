Eden (EDN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,509.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Eden has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $714,693.05 and approximately $25,509.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

