Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.64

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.64 and traded as high as $131.32. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 26,042 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elbit Systems by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

