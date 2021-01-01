Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.64

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.64 and traded as high as $131.32. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 26,042 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elbit Systems by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
