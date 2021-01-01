Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.53

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.27, with a volume of 1313455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 4,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,990,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.