Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0047

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.09 million and approximately $399,545.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,222,568,228 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

