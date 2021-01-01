Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Tops $44,349.09

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Elysian has a total market cap of $44,349.09 and approximately $36,857.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

