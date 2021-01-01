Elysium (ELS) 1-Day Volume Hits $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

