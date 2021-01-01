Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 255.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

