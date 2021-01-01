Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $27.60. Endesa shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELEZF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endesa has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

