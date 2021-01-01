ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 370,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 301,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 106,519 shares of company stock worth $85,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.