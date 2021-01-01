Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.05 ($10.64).

Get Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) alerts:

Enel SpA has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.