Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 314,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 188.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,075 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,908 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enerplus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

