EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS opened at $83.06 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth $1,996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth $326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.