Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE ENV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA raised its holdings in Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Envestnet by 33.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,498,000 after buying an additional 76,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent Interntional Corp MA raised its holdings in Envestnet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 836,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

