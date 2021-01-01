Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) will report sales of $656.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.25 million. Envista reported sales of $720.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 754,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,130. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

