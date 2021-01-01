EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.06. EOG Resources reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 2,391,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,287. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -95.90, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

