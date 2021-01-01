EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.30. EQTEC plc (EQT.L) shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 132,799,510 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £180.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66.

About EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

