Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. Equal has a market capitalization of $68,162.34 and $2.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00299188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $597.34 or 0.02037818 BTC.

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

