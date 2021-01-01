Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) Insider Stephen Connelly Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EQ opened at $5.35 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

EQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equillium by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equillium by 36.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $331,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

