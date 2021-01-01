Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equitable were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Equitable by 151.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $25.59 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.