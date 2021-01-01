Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

