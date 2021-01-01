Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

GNRC stock opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.08. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

