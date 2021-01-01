Eric P. Karros Buys 9,245 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Eric P. Karros purchased 9,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $84,499.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $187,671.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

