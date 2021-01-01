Eric P. Karros Buys 9,245 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Eric P. Karros purchased 9,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $84,499.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $187,671.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.