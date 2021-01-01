Essentia (ESS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,887.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 43.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Essentia has a total market cap of $131,197.46 and $5,887.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00299851 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.01980192 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

