Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, CoinTiger and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00299853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.01976463 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, IDEX, P2PB2B, Coinlim, LATOKEN and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.