Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.32 million, a P/E ratio of 134.73 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

