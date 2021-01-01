Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits Market Capitalization of $195,129.57

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $195,129.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00041381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00299775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.23 or 0.02047155 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.