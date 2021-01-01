Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.77.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $177.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,278 shares of company stock worth $27,519,520 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.