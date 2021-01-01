EUNO Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $5,348.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00518631 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000219 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 136% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,078,242,368 coins and its circulating supply is 6,078,243,023 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

