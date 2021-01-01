EveryCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $484,202.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 113.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $484,202.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00560666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00158445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00303019 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00081481 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

