EveryCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 175.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 376.4% against the dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00558733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00166415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00311819 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049240 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.